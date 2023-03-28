Skoda Kushaq Onyx SUV debuts in India with limited edition. Know price, features

Skoda Kushaq Onyx SUV debuts in India with limited edition. Know price, features1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:30 AM IST
The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition distinguishes itself from other variants with its cosmetic changes and additional features. A sporty decal on the side, crystalline LED headlight units with DRLs, front fog lights with cornering function, rear defogger, and Onyx badging on both ends of the SUV are among the most notable changes.
Skoda has introduced a new variant of its flagship SUV, the Kushaq, in India. The Onyx variant, positioned between the Active and Ambition trims, has been released at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh. The Kushaq SUV has around 20 other variants, including Anniversary and Monte Carlo editions. Skoda stated that the Onyx version will be available in limited quantities. The SUV was launched on March 27th.
