Skoda Kushaq Onyx SUV debuts in India with limited edition. Know price, features

Skoda has introduced a new variant of its flagship SUV, the Kushaq, in India. The Onyx variant, positioned between the Active and Ambition trims, has been released at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh. The Kushaq SUV has around 20 other variants, including Anniversary and Monte Carlo editions. Skoda stated that the Onyx version will be available in limited quantities. The SUV was launched on March 27th.

The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition distinguishes itself from other variants with its cosmetic changes and additional features. A sporty decal on the side, crystalline LED headlight units with DRLs, front fog lights with cornering function, rear defogger, and Onyx badging on both ends of the SUV are among the most notable changes. The interior boasts new wheel covers, leatherette seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic climate control.

The Skoda Kushaq Onyx is powered by a 1.0-liter TSI turbo petrol engine that can produce up to 114 bhp of power and 178 Nm of torque. The engine will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Last year, the Skoda Kushaq achieved a 5-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests, making it one of the safest SUVs manufactured in India. The Kushaq Onyx edition will come with standard safety features like dual front airbags, TPMS, and ESC.

Skoda Kushaq's price in India starts from ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹19.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Monte Carlo edition. It competes in the compact SUV segment against the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.