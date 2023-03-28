Skoda Kushaq Onyx SUV debuts in India with limited edition. Know price, features

Skoda has introduced a new variant of its flagship SUV, the Kushaq, in India. The Onyx variant, positioned between the Active and Ambition trims, has been released at an ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh. The Kushaq SUV has around 20 other variants, including Anniversary and Monte Carlo editions. Skoda stated that the Onyx version will be available in limited quantities. The SUV was launched on March 27th.

