Skoda Auto has announced the start of production of the Kushaq SUV at the plant in Chakan, Pune. The company has estimated customer deliveries to begin in July. The Kushaq is powered by TSI engines, which have been manufactured locally. The Skoda Kushaq is based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB -A0 platform, which the company claims is specially adapted for the Indian markets.

The Kushaq is the first model to be launched as part of the company’s India 2.0 product campaign, which will comprise a total of four vehicles from Skoda and Volkswagen. These cars will be produced locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit. Skoda Kushaq will be 95% localised in India and this will help the company price the car aggressively.

View Full Image The company will be offering six-speed manual as well as a six-speed automatic transmissions with the car





In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq comes with 2,651mm of wheelbase which will be longer than its competitors, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The longer wheelbase will also provide the car will more cabin space. In terms of length, the new Kushaq is 4.25 meters long. The SUV gets a ground clearance of 188mm. The Kushaq gets 385 litres of boot space.

The new SUV will be available in five colours including Carbon Steel, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Tornado Red and Honey Orange.

The new Kushaq will be available in two engine options that includes a 1.0-litre three-cyclinder TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Skoda has only introduced petrol engines with the Kushaq. The 1-litre engine produces 115PS of power and the 1.5-litre engine produces 150PS of power.

The company will be offering six-speed manual as well as a six-speed automatic transmission with the car. The SUV will also get a seven-speed DSG transmission.

On the interior, the Kushaq sports a 10-inch infotainment screen which has been positioned horizontally. The car gets a two-spoke steering wheel.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said, “The production roll out of the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for ŠKODA AUTO and the Volkswagen Group in India. It stands testament to a great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have managed to achieve localisation levels up to 95 per cent, which truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map.

He further added, "With ŠKODA KUSHAQ, we will be present in one of the fastest growing segments of the automotive industry. We look forward to offering customers an SUV that stands out for its emotive design, unmatched performance, superior build quality, outstanding safety, and numerous Simply Clever solutions, enabling an exemplary value proposition."

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said “With the start of production of the all new KUSHAQ, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of ŠKODA AUTO in India. India’s preference for SUVs has continued to grow steadily over the years. The KUSHAQ will offer an unparalleled driving experience and brings together all the attributes that matter to an SUV buyer. The team is gearing up for the launch later this month. We have already increased our network reach substantially and have instituted several best practices towards ensuring customer delight. With KUSHAQ, we are looking forward to welcoming more customers into the ŠKODA family."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.