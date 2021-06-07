Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said “With the start of production of the all new KUSHAQ, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of ŠKODA AUTO in India. India’s preference for SUVs has continued to grow steadily over the years. The KUSHAQ will offer an unparalleled driving experience and brings together all the attributes that matter to an SUV buyer. The team is gearing up for the launch later this month. We have already increased our network reach substantially and have instituted several best practices towards ensuring customer delight. With KUSHAQ, we are looking forward to welcoming more customers into the ŠKODA family."