Skoda Kushaq has got a price revision across variants. The compact SUV prices have been revised second time since the launch in June last year. Skoda Kushaq later got two additional variants in the form of Active Peace and Ambition Classic priced at ₹9.99 lakh and ₹12.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively.

The Czech car maker may launch another high-end variant Monte Carlo Edition on May 9. The new prices range between ₹5,000 to ₹70,000.

In the 1-litre category, the new price for the base model Active MT is ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) from the 10.99 lakh earlier. This is a handsome ₹30,000 hike on the model. The Ambition Classic and Ambition Classic AT did not get any hike and continue to sell at ₹12.69 lakh and ₹14.09 lakh (both, ex-showroom) respectively.

The Kushaq Ambition AT got ₹25,000 hike, from ₹14.34 lakh to ₹14.59 lakh. The Style variant got ₹40,000 boost and the new price stands at ₹15.29 lakh from ₹14.89 lakh. The Style AT model got ₹50,000 increase; from ₹16.49 lakh it now costs ₹16.99 lakh.

Similarly, the 1.5 litre variants got hike as well. The Style trim here gets a handsome ₹70,000 hike as the new price goes to ₹17.19 lakh from ₹16.49 lakh (both, ex-showroom). The Style DCT model is up by ₹60,000. The Kushaq Style DCT now costs ₹18.79 lakh from ₹18.19 lakh.