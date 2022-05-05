OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Skoda Kushaq SUV gets price revision up to 70,000. Check the new prices here
Listen to this article

Skoda Kushaq has got a price revision across variants. The compact SUV prices have been revised second time since the launch in June last year. Skoda Kushaq later got two additional variants in the form of Active Peace and Ambition Classic priced at 9.99 lakh and 12.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively. 

The Czech car maker may launch another high-end variant Monte Carlo Edition on May 9. The new prices range between 5,000 to 70,000.

In the 1-litre category, the new price for the base model Active MT is 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) from the 10.99 lakh earlier. This is a handsome 30,000 hike on the model. The Ambition Classic and Ambition Classic AT did not get any hike and continue to sell at 12.69 lakh and 14.09 lakh (both, ex-showroom) respectively.

The Kushaq Ambition AT got 25,000 hike, from 14.34 lakh to 14.59 lakh. The Style variant got 40,000 boost and the new price stands at 15.29 lakh from 14.89 lakh. The Style AT model got 50,000 increase; from 16.49 lakh it now costs 16.99 lakh.

Similarly, the 1.5 litre variants got hike as well. The Style trim here gets a handsome 70,000 hike as the new price goes to 17.19 lakh from 16.49 lakh (both, ex-showroom). The Style DCT model is up by 60,000. The Kushaq Style DCT now costs 18.79 lakh from 18.19 lakh. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout