Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Skoda Kushaq SUV gets price revision up to 70,000. Check the new prices here

Skoda Kushaq SUV gets price revision up to 70,000. Check the new prices here

Skoda Kushaq
1 min read . 09:28 PM IST Livemint

  • The new prices range between 5,000 to 70,000

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Skoda Kushaq has got a price revision across variants. The compact SUV prices have been revised second time since the launch in June last year. Skoda Kushaq later got two additional variants in the form of Active Peace and Ambition Classic priced at 9.99 lakh and 12.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively. 

Skoda Kushaq has got a price revision across variants. The compact SUV prices have been revised second time since the launch in June last year. Skoda Kushaq later got two additional variants in the form of Active Peace and Ambition Classic priced at 9.99 lakh and 12.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively. 

The Czech car maker may launch another high-end variant Monte Carlo Edition on May 9. The new prices range between 5,000 to 70,000.

The Czech car maker may launch another high-end variant Monte Carlo Edition on May 9. The new prices range between 5,000 to 70,000.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In the 1-litre category, the new price for the base model Active MT is 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) from the 10.99 lakh earlier. This is a handsome 30,000 hike on the model. The Ambition Classic and Ambition Classic AT did not get any hike and continue to sell at 12.69 lakh and 14.09 lakh (both, ex-showroom) respectively.

The Kushaq Ambition AT got 25,000 hike, from 14.34 lakh to 14.59 lakh. The Style variant got 40,000 boost and the new price stands at 15.29 lakh from 14.89 lakh. The Style AT model got 50,000 increase; from 16.49 lakh it now costs 16.99 lakh.

Similarly, the 1.5 litre variants got hike as well. The Style trim here gets a handsome 70,000 hike as the new price goes to 17.19 lakh from 16.49 lakh (both, ex-showroom). The Style DCT model is up by 60,000. The Kushaq Style DCT now costs 18.79 lakh from 18.19 lakh. 