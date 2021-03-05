After revealing the design sketches of the Skoda Kushaq, the SUV that will be going against popular SUVs such as Creta, Seltos in the Indian market, Skoda Auto has now given a glimpse of the interiors of the upcoming SUV through an official design sketch.

The infotainment display at the centre of the dashboard is the highlight of the interior space. The new Skoda Kushaq will feature a free-standing infotainment display of up to 10 inches. The interior design sketch also shows the character line running beneath it. The company claims that this horizontal line echoes the symmetrical contours of the Skoda grille.

The dimensions of the Kushaq is said to correspond to those of a mid-size vehicle. The company claims the car will get generous storage options and Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ details. Looking at the images, it seems Skoda will use colour highlights throughout the cabin to provide a more refreshing look.

View Full Image A 10-inch infotainment floating display can be seen on the dashboard

The Skoda Kushaq will be launched later this month. Skoda claims its will be the first of four models from the Skoda and Volkswagen brands as part of the INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The vehicles are manufactured locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit which it claims is specially adapted for India by Skoda Auto.

The auto manufacturer also claims that it already meets the new, stricter safety and emission requirements in India. The technical development is being carried out at Skoda Auto’s Technology Centre in Pune with a planned 95% localisation level for the new vehicles.

