Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Skoda Kushaq SUV: Here’s what the Creta, Seltos rival will look like from inside

Skoda Kushaq SUV: Here’s what the Creta, Seltos rival will look like from inside

The interiors of Kushaq showcased through official sketches by Skoda Auto
1 min read . 02:50 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new Skoda Kushaq will feature a free-standing infotainment display of up to 10 inches

After revealing the design sketches of the Skoda Kushaq, the SUV that will be going against popular SUVs such as Creta, Seltos in the Indian market, Skoda Auto has now given a glimpse of the interiors of the upcoming SUV through an official design sketch.

After revealing the design sketches of the Skoda Kushaq, the SUV that will be going against popular SUVs such as Creta, Seltos in the Indian market, Skoda Auto has now given a glimpse of the interiors of the upcoming SUV through an official design sketch.

The infotainment display at the centre of the dashboard is the highlight of the interior space. The new Skoda Kushaq will feature a free-standing infotainment display of up to 10 inches. The interior design sketch also shows the character line running beneath it. The company claims that this horizontal line echoes the symmetrical contours of the Skoda grille.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The infotainment display at the centre of the dashboard is the highlight of the interior space. The new Skoda Kushaq will feature a free-standing infotainment display of up to 10 inches. The interior design sketch also shows the character line running beneath it. The company claims that this horizontal line echoes the symmetrical contours of the Skoda grille.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The dimensions of the Kushaq is said to correspond to those of a mid-size vehicle. The company claims the car will get generous storage options and Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ details. Looking at the images, it seems Skoda will use colour highlights throughout the cabin to provide a more refreshing look.

View Full Image
A 10-inch infotainment floating display can be seen on the dashboard
Click on the image to enlarge

The Skoda Kushaq will be launched later this month. Skoda claims its will be the first of four models from the Skoda and Volkswagen brands as part of the INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The vehicles are manufactured locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit which it claims is specially adapted for India by Skoda Auto.

The auto manufacturer also claims that it already meets the new, stricter safety and emission requirements in India. The technical development is being carried out at Skoda Auto’s Technology Centre in Pune with a planned 95% localisation level for the new vehicles.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.