Skoda Kushaq SUV: Here’s what the Creta, Seltos rival will look like from inside

The Skoda Kushaq will be launched later this month. Skoda claims its will be the first of four models from the Skoda and Volkswagen brands as part of the INDIA 2.0 product campaign. The vehicles are manufactured locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit which it claims is specially adapted for India by Skoda Auto.

