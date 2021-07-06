Skoda Kushaq SUV was launched in the last week of June and the sales have kicked off on a good note. The company claims to have received over 2000 bookings for the compact SUV , within a week of launch.

Skoda Kushaq has entered the segment which is currently dominated by Korean brands Hyundai and Kia. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are comparable to the Kushaq in the terms of pricing. Creta and Seltos entry price is slightly lower compared to Kushaq. However, Skoda India Director Zac Hollis explained that "the entry model is incredible good value with significant incremental equipment over rivals and the incredible 1.0TSI engine."

The Skoda Kushaq SUV has been priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The entry price for the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine is ₹16.19 lakh. The company has introduced the car in three variants Active, Ambition, and Style.

Skoda has only introduced petrol engines with the Kushaq. The 1-litre engine produces 115PS of power and the 1.5-litre engine produces 150PS of power.

The new SUV has been launched in five colours which include Carbon Steel, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Tornado Red and Honey Orange.

The new SUV is built on the new MQB-A0-In platform. Skoda claims it has managed to achieve a localisation level of up to 95% with the Kushaq.

In terms of interiors, the car gets an all-black theme with a 10-inch infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard. The car brings back the popular two-spoke steering wheel with controls for Kushaq's audio as well as cruise control. The car also gets paddle shifters in the automatic variant.

The car gets a six-speaker audio system as well as ventilated front seats. Other features include wireless charging support and ambient lighting.

Source: HT Auto

