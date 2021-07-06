Skoda Kushaq SUV receives over 2000 bookings in under a week

Skoda Kushaq has entered the segment which is currently dominated by Korean brands Hyundai and Kia. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are comparable to the Kushaq in the terms of pricing. Creta and Seltos entry price is slightly lower compared to Kushaq. However, Skoda India Director Zac Hollis explained that "the entry model is incredible good value with significant incremental equipment over rivals and the incredible 1.0TSI engine."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}