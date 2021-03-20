Skoda India unveiled the new Kushaq in India earlier this week. The new SUV competes with the like of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos. During the launch, the company made some bold claims about the dimensions of the new Kushaq which included a claim that it has the longest wheelbase in its segment.

Here we’ll compare the dimensions of all three SUVs to determine which one is the largest in overall size:

View Full Image The Seltos is 90mm longer than the Skoda Kushaq

While Kushaq takes the crown in terms of wheelbase, the rest of the measurements of the SUV are slightly lesser compared to the other two popular SUVs. The company claimed that the longer wheelbase will enable larger cabin space for even the people sitting in the second row. In order to accommodate the longer wheelbase, Skoda has pushed the placement of the tyre to extremes.

However, the larger cabin space and the slightly shorter length has led to a smaller boot in comparison to Creta and Seltos. In terms of ground clearance, the Skoda Kushaq is almost the same in comparison to the other two SUVs.

The Skoda Kushaq is the first model to be launched as part of the company’s India 2.0 product campaign, which will comprise a total of four vehicles from Skoda and Volkswagen. These cars will be produced locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit. Skoda Kushaq will be 95% localised in India and this will help the company price the car aggressively.

The new Kushaq will be available in two engine options that include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Skoda has only introduced petrol engines with the Kushaq. The 1-litre engine produces 115PS of power and the 1.5-litre engine produces 150PS of power.

The company will be offering a six-speed manual as well as a six-speed automatic transmission with the car. The SUV will also get a seven-speed DSG transmission.

