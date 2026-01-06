Skoda Kylaq becomes costlier by upto ₹19,295. Variant-wise pricelist detailed

Skoda Kylaq SUV has become costlier between 4,349 and 19,295, depending on variants.

HT Auto Desk
Published6 Jan 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Skoda Kylaq competes with sub-compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Skoda Auto India has increased the price of its Kylaq, which is the most affordable car of the brand in India. The Czech car manufacturer has increased price of the Skoda Kylaq by up to 19,295, with the minimum price hike amounting to 4,349. The price hike amount for the Skoda Kylaq varies across the variants.

The increased pricing of Skoda Kylaq has become effective immediately. With this, the Skoda Kylaq lineup is now priced between 7.59 lakh and 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike comes in line with several other automakers announcing price hikes for the respective products in the Indian automobile market, citing reasons such as increased input costs owing to the rising raw materials costs, fluctuations in forex and inflation.

If you are planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq, here is the updated price list of the sub-compact SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Variant-wise price list

Skoda Kylaq: Variant-wise old and new price list
VariantNew price (ex-showroom)Price hikeOld price (ex-showroom)
Classic 759,000 4,349 754,651
Signature MT 9,09,900 10,000 899,900
Signature AT 10,09,900 10,000 999,900
Signature+ MT 10,44,000 10,357 10,33,643
Signature+ AT 11,44,000 9,736 11,34,264
Prestige MT 11,99,000 15,341 11,83,659
Prestige AT 12,99,000 19,295 12,79,705

Skoda Kylaq was priced between 7.55 lakh and 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom), before the price revision. However, after the price hike, the SUV is priced between 7.59 lakh and 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in four trim options, the top-spec Prestige AT and Prestge MT have become costlier by 19,295 and 15,341, respectively. The Signature+ MT variant of the Skoda Kylaq has become pricier by 10,357. The Signature MT and Signature AT variants have become costlier by 10,000 each. The Signature+ AT and the entry-level Classic rims have become costlier by 9,736 and 4,349, respectively.

The entry-level Classic variant of the SUV has received the lowest price hike amounting to 4,349. On the other hand, the maximum price hike has been slapped to the top-spec Prestige AT trim.

