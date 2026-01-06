Skoda Kylaq becomes costlier by upto ₹19,295. Variant-wise pricelist detailed

Skoda Auto India has increased the price of its Kylaq, which is the most affordable car of the brand in India. The Czech car manufacturer has increased price of the Skoda Kylaq by up to ₹19,295, with the minimum price hike amounting to ₹4,349. The price hike amount for the Skoda Kylaq varies across the variants.

The increased pricing of Skoda Kylaq has become effective immediately. With this, the Skoda Kylaq lineup is now priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike comes in line with several other automakers announcing price hikes for the respective products in the Indian automobile market, citing reasons such as increased input costs owing to the rising raw materials costs, fluctuations in forex and inflation.

If you are planning to buy the Skoda Kylaq, here is the updated price list of the sub-compact SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Variant-wise price list

Skoda Kylaq: Variant-wise old and new price list Variant New price (ex-showroom) Price hike Old price (ex-showroom) Classic ₹ 759,000 ₹ 4,349 ₹ 754,651 Signature MT ₹ 9,09,900 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 899,900 Signature AT ₹ 10,09,900 ₹ 10,000 ₹ 999,900 Signature+ MT ₹ 10,44,000 ₹ 10,357 ₹ 10,33,643 Signature+ AT ₹ 11,44,000 ₹ 9,736 ₹ 11,34,264 Prestige MT ₹ 11,99,000 ₹ 15,341 ₹ 11,83,659 Prestige AT ₹ 12,99,000 ₹ 19,295 ₹ 12,79,705

Skoda Kylaq was priced between ₹7.55 lakh and ₹12.80 lakh (ex-showroom), before the price revision. However, after the price hike, the SUV is priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in four trim options, the top-spec Prestige AT and Prestge MT have become costlier by ₹19,295 and ₹15,341, respectively. The Signature+ MT variant of the Skoda Kylaq has become pricier by ₹10,357. The Signature MT and Signature AT variants have become costlier by ₹10,000 each. The Signature+ AT and the entry-level Classic rims have become costlier by ₹9,736 and ₹4,349, respectively.