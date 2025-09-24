Skoda Kylaq now available through CSD depots across India. Here’s how defence personnel can buy this SUV

Skoda Kylaq, the most affordable SUV from the Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG umbrella, has been listed with the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) depots across India. This will allow the serving and retired defence personnel to buy the SUV via CSD channels at approved rates. However, the consumers should confirm depot availability, CSD pricing and documentation with local depots or authorised Skoda dealers.

Advertisement

Variant 1.0 MT CSD price 1.0 AT CSD price Skoda Kylaq Signature ₹ 809,994 ₹ 900,044 Skoda Kylaq Signature+ ₹ 930,428 ₹ 10,31,209 Skoda Kylaq Prestige ₹ 10,76,116 ₹ 11,63,417

Skoda has announced that the Kylaq SUV is now listed with CSD depots nationwide, giving serving and retired defence personnel access to buy the SUV through the CSD channel. Skoda has introduced the Kylaq to the list of CSD depots as part of the auto company's “Saluting India’s Heroes” initiative. This means eligible customers can buy the Kylaq SUV at CSD-allocated pricing and through official depot procedures rather than only through standard retail outlets of the company.

Skoda has claimed that this move will expand the automaker's access to more consumers across the country. Also, this move claims to simplify the purchase and documentation procedure for service members while retaining normal dealer support and after-sales service.

The automaker has been aggressively aiming to ramp up its presence in India. While in the last few years, the auto company has introduced a host of fresh models to its portfolio in India, the brand has also emphasised on expanding its retail presence across the country. Adding the Kylaq to the CSD store's list of cars is a part of that broader growth strategy.

Advertisement

Skoda Kylaq: Price at CSD stores The Skoda Kylaq SUV will be priced between ₹809,994 and ₹11,63,417 at the CSD depots. The SUV is available in three variant choices - Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. All three variants are available in manual and automatic transmission options.

The CSD rate of the Kylaq Signature trim ranges between ₹809,994 and ₹900,044. The Signature+ trim is priced between ₹930,428 and ₹10,31,209. The top-end trim Prestige is priced between ₹10,76,116 and ₹11,63,417 at the CSD stores.

Interestingly, Kylaq is the third car from the automaker to be available at CSD stores, as the Kyshaq and Slavia are also available at the CSD depots.

Advertisement