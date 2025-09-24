Subscribe

Skoda Kylaq now available through CSD depots across India. Here’s how defence personnel can buy this SUV

Skoda Kylaq SUV has been listed at CSD depots across India.

Mainak Das
Published24 Sep 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Skoda Kylaq, the most affordable SUV from the Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG umbrella, has been listed with the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) depots across India. This will allow the serving and retired defence personnel to buy the SUV via CSD channels at approved rates. However, the consumers should confirm depot availability, CSD pricing and documentation with local depots or authorised Skoda dealers.

Variant1.0 MT CSD price1.0 AT CSD price
Skoda Kylaq Signature 809,994 900,044
Skoda Kylaq Signature+ 930,428 10,31,209
Skoda Kylaq Prestige 10,76,116 11,63,417

Skoda has announced that the Kylaq SUV is now listed with CSD depots nationwide, giving serving and retired defence personnel access to buy the SUV through the CSD channel. Skoda has introduced the Kylaq to the list of CSD depots as part of the auto company's “Saluting India’s Heroes” initiative. This means eligible customers can buy the Kylaq SUV at CSD-allocated pricing and through official depot procedures rather than only through standard retail outlets of the company.

Skoda has claimed that this move will expand the automaker's access to more consumers across the country. Also, this move claims to simplify the purchase and documentation procedure for service members while retaining normal dealer support and after-sales service.

The automaker has been aggressively aiming to ramp up its presence in India. While in the last few years, the auto company has introduced a host of fresh models to its portfolio in India, the brand has also emphasised on expanding its retail presence across the country. Adding the Kylaq to the CSD store's list of cars is a part of that broader growth strategy.

Skoda Kylaq: Price at CSD stores

The Skoda Kylaq SUV will be priced between 809,994 and 11,63,417 at the CSD depots. The SUV is available in three variant choices - Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. All three variants are available in manual and automatic transmission options.

The CSD rate of the Kylaq Signature trim ranges between 809,994 and 900,044. The Signature+ trim is priced between 930,428 and 10,31,209. The top-end trim Prestige is priced between 10,76,116 and 11,63,417 at the CSD stores.

Interestingly, Kylaq is the third car from the automaker to be available at CSD stores, as the Kyshaq and Slavia are also available at the CSD depots.

Skoda Kylaq: How defence personnel can buy the SUV at CSD stores

The defence personnel, active in service and retired, willing to buy the Skoda Kylaq, should approach their nearest CSD store with standard CSD documentation and identity proof. Where required, Skoda dealers can assist them with paperwork and vehicle handover logistics once the depot approves a requisition. The CSD allotments and state-level levies vary. Hence, the buyers are advised to contact the CSD store or authorised Skoda outlet for the final on-road price and delivery timelines of the SUV.

 
 
