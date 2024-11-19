Skoda Kylaq offers early adopters priority booking and exclusive discounts: Check details

The Kylaq marks Skoda's entry into India's sub-compact SUV market, launching on 6 November at 7.90 lakh. The SUV offers a Kylaq Club for early customers, various trims, advanced features, and a powerful 1.0-litre TSI engine, emphasizing both comfort and safety.

Updated19 Nov 2024, 05:13 PM IST
In a bid to attract early adopters, Skoda has unveiled the Kylaq Club, an exclusive programme offering several advantages.
In a bid to attract early adopters, Skoda has unveiled the Kylaq Club, an exclusive programme offering several advantages. (Skoda)

Czech auto giant Skoda is all geared up to make a significant impact on the Indian sub-compact SUV market with the Kylaq, its smallest offering to date. The full price announcement is expected on 2 December, coinciding with the opening of bookings. Ahead of this, Skoda has introduced a host of benefits and membership perks aimed at drawing in potential customers.

The Kylaq, launched in India on 6 November with an entry price of 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom), marks Skoda's debut in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV category.

Exclusive Kylaq Club Benefits

In a bid to attract early adopters, Skoda has unveiled the Kylaq Club, an exclusive programme offering several advantages. Members of the club will benefit from a reduced booking amount of 25 per cent, priority access to a dedicated two-hour booking window, and a special discount of up to 2,000 on accessories priced at 10,000 or above.

Variants and Colour Options

The Kylaq will be available in four trims: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. While the base Classic variant’s price has already been revealed, Skoda is set to announce pricing details for the remaining variants closer to the booking date. Buyers can choose from five striking exterior colour options: Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

Also Read | Skoda Kylaq teaser reveals LED styling and premium design ahead of Indian launch

Premium Features

Skoda has equipped the Kylaq with a range of features that aim to position it as a premium contender in the segment. These include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an 8-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats with six-way electric adjustment, an electric sunroof, and cruise control.

Safety remains a priority, with the Kylaq offering 25 active and passive safety features across all variants. These include six airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with EBD, electronic differential lock, multi-collision braking, and rollover protection.

Engine and Transmission

Under the bonnet, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, delivering 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Customers can opt for either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

 

