Skoda Auto India has launched the Kylaq, a subcompact SUV priced from ₹ 7.89 lakh. It features spacious interiors, advanced technology, and 25 safety features. Bookings start on 2 December, with deliveries beginning on 27 January.

Skoda Auto India has unveiled its latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq, set to join the country's highly competitive SUV market. The Kylaq, launched at an attractive starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), represents the Czech automaker’s commitment to its “made-in-India" approach, utilising the same versatile platform as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia while keeping under the four-metre threshold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This SUV will be available for booking from 2 December, with Skoda planning to reveal the complete pricing details at the Bharat Mobility Expo on 17 January 2025. Deliveries to customers are set to start soon after, on 27 January.

The Kylaq's interior is crafted to offer a spacious and comfortable experience, featuring ventilated six-way adjustable electric seats in the front. Buyers have the option of single or dual-tone cabin themes, depending on the variant, with premium add-ons such as an electric sunroof, cruise control, and leatherette seating available on higher trims. With 446 litres of boot space, the SUV is practical for urban use, and folding down the rear seats expands this to 1,265 litres for additional flexibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technology remains at the core of the Kylaq’s offering. At the centre of the dashboard is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the driver benefits from an eight-inch Digital Cockpit that displays essential information, including speed, tyre pressure, and cruise control details.

The SUV also brings a suite of 25 active and passive safety features across its variants, including six airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes with EBD, multi-collision braking, rollover protection, and electronic differential lock.

Positioned as Skoda’s smallest SUV yet, the Kylaq is designed to rival established favourites like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. It debuts Skoda’s new ‘Modern-Solid’ design language, showcasing split headlamps, a boxy silhouette, and short overhangs, along with a contemporary take on the brand’s signature butterfly grille. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}