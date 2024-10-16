Skoda Kylaq SUV leaks: Engine, design, safety features, rivals and everything you expect

The Kylaq, Skoda's upcoming sub-four-metre SUV, will debut in India on 6 November and go on sale in 2025. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, it promises robust design, advanced safety features, and aims to compete with models like Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 02:58 PM IST
German auto giant Skoda is gearing up to launch its sub-four-metre SUV, the Kylaq, in India. Slated to break cover on 6 November, the Kylaq will go on sale in 2025, marking Skoda’s entry into the increasingly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian market.
German auto giant Skoda is gearing up to launch its sub-four-metre SUV, the Kylaq, in India. Slated to break cover on 6 November, the Kylaq will go on sale in 2025, marking Skoda’s entry into the increasingly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian market. (reddit: Go to CarsIndia r/CarsIndia)

German auto giant Skoda is gearing up to launch its sub-four-metre SUV, the Kylaq, in India. Slated to break cover on 6 November, the Kylaq will go on sale in 2025, marking Skoda’s entry into the increasingly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian market.

According to HT Auto, this move comes as part of Skoda’s larger India 2.0 strategy, where the brand has been focusing heavily on SUVs. With the Kodiaq and Kushaq already on offer, the Kylaq aims to further solidify Skoda’s presence in the Indian market. The name 'Kylaq' is inspired by Mount Kailash and the Sanskrit word for crystal, paying tribute to India’s cultural heritage.

Reportedly, the Kylaq will be the third Skoda product to be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, a derivative of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB modular architecture, specifically adapted for the Indian market.

Also Read | Skoda Kodiaq 2024 and Superb Achieve 5 star safety ratings, set for India launch

In terms of design, the Kylaq will sport LED projector headlamps, a vertically slatted grille characteristic of Skoda’s signature look, and chunky front and rear bumpers, adds the report. It will also feature LED daytime running lights, pentagon-shaped taillights with LED inserts, blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails, and rear disc brakes, giving it a robust and modern aesthetic.

Dimensionally, the Kylaq will measure 3,995 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,566 mm, and a ground clearance of 189 mm. The SUV has reportedly been subjected to over 800,000 kilometres of testing across varied conditions, from extreme temperatures of -10°C to 85°C, and elevations from sea level to 3,000 metres, as per the publication. Skoda has also taken special measures to ensure the vehicle’s resilience to monsoons, testing for water ingress under intense simulated conditions.

Under the bonnet, the Kylaq will house a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine, producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, offering versatile driving options for consumers.

Also Read | Skoda bets on affordable compact SUVs to double India sales by 2026

On the safety front, the Kylaq is expected to match the high standards of its siblings, the Kushaq and Slavia, both of which have secured five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP tests. It will come equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, and multi-collision braking, making it a robust contender in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The Kylaq will lock horns with popular rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsSkoda Kylaq SUV leaks: Engine, design, safety features, rivals and everything you expect

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:47 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:47 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,358.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -328.9 (-7.02%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:42 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:43 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,323.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    90.3 (7.33%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)

    Vardhaman Textiles share price

    488.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    26.95 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.