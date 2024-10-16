The Kylaq, Skoda's upcoming sub-four-metre SUV, will debut in India on 6 November and go on sale in 2025. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, it promises robust design, advanced safety features, and aims to compete with models like Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.

German auto giant Skoda is gearing up to launch its sub-four-metre SUV, the Kylaq, in India. Slated to break cover on 6 November, the Kylaq will go on sale in 2025, marking Skoda’s entry into the increasingly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to HT Auto, this move comes as part of Skoda’s larger India 2.0 strategy, where the brand has been focusing heavily on SUVs. With the Kodiaq and Kushaq already on offer, the Kylaq aims to further solidify Skoda’s presence in the Indian market. The name 'Kylaq' is inspired by Mount Kailash and the Sanskrit word for crystal, paying tribute to India’s cultural heritage.

Reportedly, the Kylaq will be the third Skoda product to be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, a derivative of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB modular architecture, specifically adapted for the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of design, the Kylaq will sport LED projector headlamps, a vertically slatted grille characteristic of Skoda’s signature look, and chunky front and rear bumpers, adds the report. It will also feature LED daytime running lights, pentagon-shaped taillights with LED inserts, blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails, and rear disc brakes, giving it a robust and modern aesthetic.

Dimensionally, the Kylaq will measure 3,995 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,566 mm, and a ground clearance of 189 mm. The SUV has reportedly been subjected to over 800,000 kilometres of testing across varied conditions, from extreme temperatures of -10°C to 85°C, and elevations from sea level to 3,000 metres, as per the publication. Skoda has also taken special measures to ensure the vehicle’s resilience to monsoons, testing for water ingress under intense simulated conditions.

Under the bonnet, the Kylaq will house a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine, producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, offering versatile driving options for consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the safety front, the Kylaq is expected to match the high standards of its siblings, the Kushaq and Slavia, both of which have secured five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP tests. It will come equipped with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, and multi-collision braking, making it a robust contender in the sub-compact SUV segment.