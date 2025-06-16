Skoda Kylaq is the most affordable offering from the Czech carmaker in India. The sub-compact SUV has given Skoda access to a segment which is considered the most competitive space in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Volkswagen AG-owned automaker that has been known as an affordable premium car manufacturer has entered the league of mass-market segment with the Kylaq. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skoda has claimed that following the launch of the Kylaq in India, the OEM has been able to become the seventh car manufacturer in the country in 2024, up from the 11th position in the previous year. Now, Skoda aims to hold this position, and in that strategy, Kylq is going to be a key product.

Skoda Kylaq: Petrol-CNG powertrain on the card One key technology upgrade expected to be introduced to the Skoda Kylaq is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. The compact SUV segment in the Indian market has multiple petrol-CNG models. Kylaq could be the next entrant in the space. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, has revealed that the automaker is mulling the plan to introduce a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. However, he didn't reveal any timeline for the launch of this powertrain technology.

The automaker is currently looking at the compatibility of a CNG kit for its turbocharged petrol engines as a part of broader powertrain offerings for the Indian market. Interestingly, this news comes in line with the automaker's announcement during the Kylaq launch, where the OEM said that it was open to CNG for India, but would only take the decision if there is volume potential.