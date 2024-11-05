Skoda Kylaq teaser reveals LED styling and premium design ahead of Indian launch: All we know so far

Skoda is launching the Kylaq on November 6 in India, targeting the popular sub-compact SUV segment. With a 1.0-litre TSI engine and modern design, it aims to compete with Tata Nexon and others, marking Skoda's strategic return to the sub-10 lakh market after nearly ten years.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 03:14 PM IST
German automobile giant Skoda is all poised to unveil its latest offering, the Kylaq, in India on November 6.
German automobile giant Skoda is all poised to unveil its latest offering, the Kylaq, in India on November 6.(Skoda Auto)

German automobile giant Skoda is all poised to unveil its latest offering, the Kylaq, in India on November 6. The popularity of sub-compact SUVs can be attributed to their affordability compared to larger SUVs, along with their practical designs and elevated stances. This segment has rapidly gained traction among Indian consumers, prompting many automakers to enhance their portfolios with similar products. 

Recognising this trend, Skoda aims to solidify its position as a prominent player in the affordable premium car market in India with the Kylaq.

Recent teasers released by Skoda showcase key design features of the Kylaq, adhering to the brand's signature Bohemian Crystal design philosophy, reminiscent of models like the Kushaq and Slavia. 

Interestingly, the teaser video reveals the SUV's headlamp outline, taillight shape, and the distinctive Kylaq badging at the rear. The vehicle might feature fully LED headlamps with daytime running lights, ensuring modern aesthetics and enhanced visibility.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kylaq will likely be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, delivering a peak power of 114 bhp and a maximum torque of 178 Nm, as per a report from HT Auto. Buyers could reportedly have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The introduction of the Kylaq marks Skoda's strategic return to the sub-10 lakh segment of the Indian market, a space the company has been absent from for nearly a decade. This move not only aims to boost Skoda's presence in lower-tier markets across India but also positions the brand to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

In terms of competition, this sub-compact SUV aims to compete with established players in the market, such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300. As part of the Volkswagen Group, Skoda is keen to tap into the burgeoning demand for utility vehicles in India.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsSkoda Kylaq teaser reveals LED styling and premium design ahead of Indian launch: All we know so far

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:16 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.60
    03:16 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.55 (0.9%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.35
    03:15 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.6 (1.82%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.00
    03:16 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.15 (2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,329.95
    03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    53.25 (4.17%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    234.20
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    3.4 (1.47%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.60
    03:04 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.95 (0.98%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,547.40
    03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -83.3 (-5.11%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,715.35
    03:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -81.4 (-4.53%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,645.00
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -67.75 (-3.96%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

    1,319.80
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -54.1 (-3.94%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.10
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    7.75 (6.49%)

    Oil India share price

    495.85
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23.4 (4.95%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,013.10
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    47.7 (4.94%)

    JSW Steel share price

    1,001.20
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    46.35 (4.85%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.