German automobile giant Skoda is all poised to unveil its latest offering, the Kylaq, in India on November 6. The popularity of sub-compact SUVs can be attributed to their affordability compared to larger SUVs, along with their practical designs and elevated stances. This segment has rapidly gained traction among Indian consumers, prompting many automakers to enhance their portfolios with similar products.

Recognising this trend, Skoda aims to solidify its position as a prominent player in the affordable premium car market in India with the Kylaq.

Recent teasers released by Skoda showcase key design features of the Kylaq, adhering to the brand's signature Bohemian Crystal design philosophy, reminiscent of models like the Kushaq and Slavia.

Interestingly, the teaser video reveals the SUV's headlamp outline, taillight shape, and the distinctive Kylaq badging at the rear. The vehicle might feature fully LED headlamps with daytime running lights, ensuring modern aesthetics and enhanced visibility.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kylaq will likely be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, delivering a peak power of 114 bhp and a maximum torque of 178 Nm, as per a report from HT Auto. Buyers could reportedly have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The introduction of the Kylaq marks Skoda's strategic return to the sub-10 lakh segment of the Indian market, a space the company has been absent from for nearly a decade. This move not only aims to boost Skoda's presence in lower-tier markets across India but also positions the brand to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.