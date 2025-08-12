Skoda launches 25th anniversary limited editions of Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq

Skoda Auto India has introduced exclusive Limited Editions of its best-selling Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq models as it celebrates 25 years of operation in India and 130 years globally. Based on the high-spec Monte Carlo trim for the Kushaq and Slavia, and the Prestige and Signature+ trims for the Kylaq, these special versions feature distinctive styling elements, premium features, and special 25th Anniversary badging. Limited to just 500 units of each model, they symbolise a significant milestone for the brand in the Indian market.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, described the anniversary editions as a tribute to the passionate Skoda community. He emphasised that the models combine sporty elegance with innovative features and are designed to resonate with evolving customer preferences, reflecting the company’s strong commitment to the Indian market.

Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition Prices for the Kushaq Anniversary Edition are set at ₹16.39 lakh for the 1.0 TSI manual, ₹17.49 lakh for the 1.0 TSI automatic, and ₹19.09 lakh for the 1.5 TSI DSG. The Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition is offered in two striking colour choices, namely Deep Black and Tornado Red, each paired with contrasting accents for a more dynamic appearance. On the Deep Black version, the detailing is finished in Tornado Red, while the Tornado Red variant receives Deep Black highlights. Design touches include a fog lamp garnish, trunk garnish, and lower door garnish. Buyers also get a complimentary accessories package featuring a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, underbody lighting, a fin spoiler, and special 25th Anniversary badging on the B-pillar.

Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition Prices for the Slavia Anniversary Edition begin at ₹15.63 lakh for the 1.0 TSI manual, ₹16.73 lakh for the 1.0 TSI automatic, and ₹18.33 lakh for the 1.5 TSI DSG. The Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition maintains the performance and feature set of the regular Monte Carlo trim but adds distinctive exterior styling. Available in Deep Black and Tornado Red, the model gets contrasting-colour front bumper spoilers, trunk garnishes, and lower door garnishes. It also comes with the same complimentary accessories kit as the Kushaq, which includes a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, underbody lights, and 25th Anniversary badging.

Kylaq Limited Edition The Kylaq Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹11.25 lakh for the Signature+ manual and ₹12.89 lakh for the Prestige manual. The Kylaq Limited Edition, offered in Signature+ and Prestige trims, is powered by a 1.0 TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Customers can choose from seven exterior colour options, with each variant featuring the same accessories kit found on the Kushaq and Slavia. This includes a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, and anniversary badging on the B-pillar.

