New Delhi: Skoda Auto India on Monday announced the launch of a campaign to inform customers about the company’s efforts in offering customers low-cost maintenance and other measures to ensure a hassle-free experience for them.

The passenger vehicle manufacturer has built the 'Peace of Mind' campaign for cost of ownership, customer reach, convenience and transparency. Through this initiative, the company plans to upgrade its after-sales offerings to provide an unparalleled ownership experience to its customers, Skoda said in a statement.

The Czech manufacturer claimed that with the reduction in engine oil prices, change in spare parts prices, and enhancement in replacement intervals, the overall cost of maintenance of its vehicles has reduced up to 21% for a period of 5 years or 75,000 km, varying from model to model.

The company also aims to penetrate deeper into the country by expanding its network to tier two- and three-cities by setting up 185 after-sales touchpoints under India 2.0 strategy.

According to Zac Hollis, brand director, Škoda Auto India, “We have taken measures that reduce the maintenance costs and offer class-leading warranty across the range, which highlights the confidence we have in our products and service offerings. With the recently launched Kushaq, we have entered a new phase of growth in our India journey. We will continue to prioritize our customer-centric approach and have a clear roadmap on delivering the best ownership experience to our customers."

Last month, Skoda launched its first mid-size sports utility vehicle, Kushaq, as part of its India 2.0 strategy. The new product is available in a price range of ₹10.49 lakh to ₹17.59 lakh.





