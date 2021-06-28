NEW DELHI : Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG, on Monday launched its first mid-size sports utility vehicle, Kushaq, under the Skoda brand, as part of its India 2.0 strategy. The new product will be available in the price range of ₹10.49 lakh- ₹17.59 lakh.

Kushaq will compete with offerings from Korean manufacturers, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Kia India, which dominate this segment. Competition in the segment will further increase as market leader, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, is also expected to launch its first product in 2022. Other carmakers like MG Motors is also eyeing an entry in the segment later this year.

Both Skoda and Volkswagen have met with limited successes in the domestic market as their offerings were considered expensive and come with high cost of ownership several spare parts were imported.

“The launch of Kushaq is a watershed moment for Škoda-Auto India as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market. Kushaq is made keeping in mind what really matters to our customers and is localised and tailored to suit the Indian market. Built on the acclaimed MQB-A0-IN platform, KUSHAQ is well designed, robust, exceptionally well-built, safe, spacious, feature laden and future-proof," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India.

The new vehicle will be available with 1 litre and 1.5 litre petrol engine options.

Besides expanding its sales and service network, Skoda has announced various customer-centric initiatives on the ownership front. Every Kushaq comes with four years/1,00,000 km warranty, which can be extended up to six years / 1,50,000 km. Additionally, the company will offer two years parts and battery warranty, three years paint warranty, six years corrosion warranty and extended roadside assistance programs up to nine years.

