The company also launched the upgraded version of its midsize and premium sedans Rapid and Superb starting at ₹7.49 lakh and ₹29.99 lakh, respectively.

The Karoq SUV is powered with BS VI-compliant 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine mated to the automatic 7-speed gearbox. The powertrain can deliver peak power output of 150PS and a peak torque of 250 Nm, according to the company.

The Jeep Compass rival will be sold in the domestic market as a completely built unit or CBU.

Premium sedan Rapid is powered by 1 litre TSI petrol engine, which delivers a power output of 110 PS and a fuel efficiency of 19 km per litre. The Superb range -- Laurin, Klement and SportLine variants -- will come equipped with the 2-litre petrol engine which can produce peak power output of 190PS.

The Superb can accelerate from a standstill to a 100 km per hour in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 239 km per hour, Skoda said. The Superb is imported to India as a knocked down unit and later assembled at the company’s Aurangabad facility.

Zac Hollis, brand director at Skoda Auto India said the company has not changed its strategy of new product launches despite the pandemic. “Nothing changes as we continue with our investments and our product pipeline up till we launch our models under our India 2.0 project," he told Mint on a Zoom call.

The first product under its India 2.0 project, Skoda Vision IN SUV, which was displayed at the Delhi Auto Expo in February, is slated for commercial launch next year. The second car under the same is slated to be a sedan.

The company plans to expand its existing distribution network of 80 dealership facilities across 65 cities to over 200 touch points across 150 cities by 2025 under the project.

Hollis said the company is resuming operations across its dealerships in a phased manner while adhering to the guidelines issued by the local authorities.

Skoda had launched a centralized online booking platform and is now offering leasing and buy back options to its customers as well. The company said its financing arm, Skoda Financial Services, is offering up to 100% finance and up to 40% lower monthly instalments for a period of three years.

The company has launched an exclusive financing scheme for its Rapid sedan wherein customers can avail 100% finance at 8.99% interest and six month EMI holiday.

