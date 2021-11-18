Czech automaker, Skoda , has finally launched Slavia today in India. Skoda Slavia is launched in five colour options and in three trims, Active, Ambition and Style. The pre-bookings has started today with the announcement of the launch of Skoda Slavia. This was the global launch of Slavia.

The premium midsize 5 door sedan comes with distinctive, round air vents, a horizontal decorative trim strip in a contrasting colour, and embossed wordmarks on the binnacle. Long wheel base, 16 inch alloy wheels, vertical chrome front grille, L-shaped headlights and bumper with wider air inlets.

“The SLAVIA will usher in a new era into the Indian market. We want to significantly increase our sales with SLAVIA and KUSHAQ. Our overarching goal is to develop ŠKODA into the leading European brand in India," Thomas Schaefer, CEO, Skoda Auto said.

Skoda Slavia comes in two engine formats 1.0 TSI and 1.5TSI with six air bags. The one litre three-cylinder petrol engine generates 113 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque. It comes available with a six speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. The larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine gets 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. It comes available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox options.

The interior features a new 10 inch digital infotainment system plus a digital instrument cluster in the cockpit.

The car’s low front section highlights a hexagonal Skoda grille, extending all the way to slender, sharply defined headlights that feature an L-shaped daytime running light strip. Also visible are the coupé-style silhouette and long wheelbase, as well as a distinctive badge with the Skoda wordmark on the front wings.

The sedan’s roofline slopes towards the rear, where it merges into the boot lid. Adding further touches to the model’s distinctive looks are the Skoda wordmark in block letters and a rear apron with a chrome strip. In addition, reflectors on either side emphasise the vehicle’s width. Featuring the signature C-shaped Skoda lights design, the taillights are divided into two parts and extend into the boot lid.

Skoda SLAVIA is based on the locally developed and produced MQB‑A0-IN platform, designed to meet new, stricter safety and emissions specifications, the company said.

“When we started, one of the objectives for the group was to capture 5% market share by 2025 with ŠKODA KUSHAQ, and now the SLAVIA, we are getting ever closer to achieving it," said Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto.

