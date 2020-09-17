Skoda launches new Rapid TSI Automatic

Skoda launched the automatic transmission version of its TSI-powered Rapid in India. The new variant starts at a price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch has been planned ahead of the festival season to boost sales.

European car manufacturer, Skoda launched the Rapid with TSI in May this year, however the company had not introduced any automatic version. A TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) engine is a compact, high-powered unit that uses less fuel while cutting CO2 emissions. The company claims that the latest version of its compact sedan offers 9% higher fuel efficiency over the previous motor.

As India emerges from possibly one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, and heads towards festivities, Skoda India has gained some stability (in sales), said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda India Auto at the virtual launch conference. "Our total sales in June substantially exceeded the February sales while July was better than June," he said.

Hollis said that August was even better with sales crossing the 1,000 mark at 1,003 against 922 cars sold in July. "In the last three months of 2020, we are almost close to the numbers we were clocking in the same period last year," he added.

He said along with digital sales, Skoda Auto is also forging ahead with its dealership network expansion plans in the country, adding that, "we are investing in doubling our dealership facilities 2022." He also said that over the next three years, the company is looking to expand to another 50 cities where it does not have any presence at all. According to a company presentation, Skoda Auto India will have 180 dealerships across the country by 2022 and its geographical presence in 120 cities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated