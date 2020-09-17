Skoda launches new Rapid TSI Automatic

He said along with digital sales, Skoda Auto is also forging ahead with its dealership network expansion plans in the country, adding that, "we are investing in doubling our dealership facilities 2022." He also said that over the next three years, the company is looking to expand to another 50 cities where it does not have any presence at all. According to a company presentation, Skoda Auto India will have 180 dealerships across the country by 2022 and its geographical presence in 120 cities.