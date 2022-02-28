Skoda launches Slavia sedan in India. Check features, details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Skoda Auto has today launched the all-new Slavia 1.0 TSI sedan starting at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia will be available in three variants with an option of two transmissions and tops out at ₹ 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style variant with the six-speed torque converter automatic and sunroof option. A six-speed manual gearbox will also be available in the Slavia 1.0 TSI across all variants.

Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Slavia 1.0 TSI is powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It sends 85 kW (115 Ps) of power and 178 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The TSI engine is rated for a fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to a 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

The sedan features up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Differential System for enhanced traction under cornering, and Multi Collision Brake prevents potential follow-on collisions in case of an accident and brings the car to a halt in a gradual, safe manner.

Other features like parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, Hill-Hold Control, Cruise Control, auto headlamps and wipers are also available.

The front is accentuated with a dashboard lined with circular AC vents across. The touchscreen has a design element running under it serving two purposes. It is a reflection of the Skoda grille outside and also acts as a rest for the wrist making it ergonomic.

It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Slavia comes equipped with 8-inch programmable digital cockpit. For the rear passengers with dual AC vents and dual USB ports to charge personal devices are available

The Slavia 1.0 TSI comes with a 4-year/100,000kms warranty as standard. It will be available in: a sedan exclusive of Crystal Blue, the Tornado Red exclusive to India, Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Carbon Steel.

A 1.5 TSI engine model will also be available. The details will be revealed on March 3.