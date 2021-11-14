Czech automaker, Skoda , has finally announced the date for the launch of SLAVIA . The company had teased the images, sketches and some features already before the official launch to create a buzz in the market. The sedan will be unveiled on November 18 in India. The premium midsize sedan’s cabin showcases the current interior concept, as featured in some of the brand’s other models along with the latest design elements.

These include distinctive, round air vents, a horizontal decorative trim strip in a contrasting colour, and embossed wordmarks on the binnacle.

The second new model from the INDIA 2.0 project follows the KUSHAQ SUV introduced in early 2021 and is a premium midsize sedan for the A0 segment. The SLAVIA is, likewise, produced locally in Pune and based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit, which has been specifically adapted for the Indian market.

The model’s name comes from the early days of the company and the first bicycles sold in Mlada Boleslav from 1896 by founding fathers Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement and means glory in Czech language.

The image shows the car’s low front section, including a wide, hexagonal Skoda grille, extending all the way to slender, sharply defined headlights that feature an L-shaped daytime running light strip. Also visible are the coupé-style silhouette and long wheelbase, as well as a distinctive badge with the Skoda wordmark on the front wings.

The sedan’s roofline slopes towards the rear, where it merges into the boot lid. Adding further touches to the model’s distinctive looks are the Skoda wordmark in block letters and a rear apron with a chrome strip. In addition, reflectors on either side emphasise the vehicle’s width. Featuring the signature C-shaped Skoda lights design, the taillights are divided into two parts and extend into the boot lid.

Skoda SLAVIA is based on the locally developed and produced MQB‑A0-IN platform, designed to meet new, stricter safety and emissions specifications, the company said.

