Skoda Octavia has been launched in India. The Volkswagen -owned brand has revealed the fourth generation of the popular sedan.

The new sedan introduced by Skoda India will start at ₹25.99 lakh for the Style variant. The Laurin & Klement variant is priced at ₹28.99 lakh.

The new Skoda Octavia is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The engine churns out 187hp of power and 320Nm of torque. The engine has been mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The company will only launch the sedan in a petrol engine variant. Skoda India has also not revealed any information about a manual variant of the car. The Skoda Octavia gets an ARAI certified mileage of 15.81 km/l.

The new Octavia gets a new visual appearance as the dimensions have been increased. The Octavia 2021 is 4,689 mm long, 1,469 mm tall, 1,829 mm wide, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

The front section uses a new grille with a chrome frame. Following on from the grill are razor-sharp, narrower, new headlights featuring Bi-LED technology, and daytime running lights (standard), which are a visual delight. The all-new Octavia is available in five paint schemes: Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown, with the last two exclusively available at the Laurin & Klement.

The interior of Octavia gets beige suede leather upholstery with some chrome highlights. The multi-level dashboard gets a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle-shift. For the interiors, passengers can choose from different shades of colours, called the 'mood tiles', or customize a colour, precisely to his or her liking, on a bar. One can even assign a different colour palette to the dashboard and footwell. The new lighting system also assists in safety and turns red when the front doors open.

In terms of safety, the fourth-generation Octavia Laurin & Klement variant gets features such as eight airbags, iBuzz Fatigue Alert and AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System). In addition, safety support functions include ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), tyre pressure monitoring system, acoustic etc among others. There are eight airbags that spring into action in case the driver cannot influence the situation.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, "When it was introduced twenty years ago, the OCTAVIA changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment - one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all–new OCTAVIA is a compelling combination and will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO's success in the Indian market."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.