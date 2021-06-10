Skoda Octavia 2021 launched in India: Price, variants, other details

The interior of Octavia gets beige suede leather upholstery with some chrome highlights. The multi-level dashboard gets a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle-shift. For the interiors, passengers can choose from different shades of colours, called the 'mood tiles', or customize a colour, precisely to his or her liking, on a bar. One can even assign a different colour palette to the dashboard and footwell. The new lighting system also assists in safety and turns red when the front doors open.