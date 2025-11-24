Skoda Octavia RS deliveries commence. Everything buyers need to know about it

Skoda Auto India launched the Octavia RS, the sporty iteration of the premium sedan in the country earlier this year. Launched at a price of ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Octavia RS marked the comeback of the sedan in India, in a performance oriented guise and in limited numbers of 100 units only. Interestingly, despite being priced at half a crore, the sedan was completely sold out on the very first day. Now, the dealers of Skoda across the country have started delivering the Octavia RS.

Skoda Octavia RS: What powers it Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT automatic Power 261 bhp Torque 370 Nm

Skoda Octavia RS: Will you get to buy one? Skoda launched the Octavia RS as a Completely Built (CBU) in India. The first batch comprised 100 units of the performance sedan, which all were sold out on the very first day the auto OEM opened bookings for the car. Interestingly, despite being available in 100 units of limited numbers, Skoda Octavia RS amassed nearly 350 bookings. The automaker has revealed that it will bring the second batch of the sedan to India early 2026. However, it is not clear how many units will be allocated in the second batch.

The Octavia has a strong fan base in India, which means that many enthusiasts who felt disappointed after the first batch was sold out, would be getting the chance to buy their desired car when the next batch or consecutives ones are imported. Considering the guidelines of the regulations for the CBU cars, which allows 2,500 units to be imported before the local production mandate kicks in, Skoda has more room to bring larger number of Octavia RS.

Skoda Octavia RS: What makes it appealing? The Skoda Octavia comes with a sharp design, in sync with the automaker's latest design philosophy visible in other contemporary Skoda cars. The design language is certainly something that grabs attention at the very first glance. Powering the sedan is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine churns out 261 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Power is channeled to the front wheels.