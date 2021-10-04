Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched in India at 11.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched in India at 11.99 lakh

Premium
Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said since its launch in 2011, the Rapid has had a successful journey in India with more than 1 lakh customers.
1 min read . 02:09 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Skoda Rapid Matte edition will be available in carbon steel matte colour and will be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine with options of automatic and manual transmissions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Skoda Auto has launched its Rapid Matte edition in India on Monday. The limited edition version of the mid-size sedan was first seen during the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year.

Skoda Auto has launched its Rapid Matte edition in India on Monday. The limited edition version of the mid-size sedan was first seen during the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year.

The Skoda Rapid Matte edition will be available in carbon steel matte colour and will be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine with options of automatic and manual transmissions, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The Skoda Rapid Matte edition will be available in carbon steel matte colour and will be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine with options of automatic and manual transmissions, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The new edition has a host of new design features such as new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte colour, glossy black door handle, black body side moulding and black trunk lip garnish among others.

It comes with all black alloy wheels and offers essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system (ABS) across its product portfolio.

The Rapid Matte edition is also equipped with rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seat belts at the front, rough road package and engine immobiliser with floating code system, the company added.

The manual transmission option for the Rapid Matte is priced at 11.99 lakh, whereas the automatic transmission variant is will retail at 13.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said since its launch in 2011, the Rapid has had a successful journey in India with more than 1 lakh customers. It has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country.

“Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the Rapid Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the Rapid portfolio expands further to reach new customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Tesla escalates its trade secret fight with Rivian, cit ...

Premium

Watch what happens when an elephant cuddles with a Volk ...

Premium

Foxconn made the iPhone in your hand and wants to make ...

Premium

Tata Punch launch: With just one day to go, Tata Motors ...

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!