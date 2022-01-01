Automaker Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its wholesales witnessed over two-fold surge year-on-year to 23,858 units in 2021. The company had dispatched 10,387 units to dealers in 2020.

Starting today, the company has also decided to increase the price of its entire portfolio of cars in India by 3 per cent.

The surge in the sales volume was largely enabled by the launch of Kushaq, which has contributed to over 60 per cent of the overall sales volumes for the year, the company said in a statement.

In December 2021, the company's wholesales stood at 3,234 units as compared with 1,303 units in December 2020, it added.

"Despite the headwinds in the form of the pandemic and supply constraints that plagued the industry and economy at large, we have achieved triple-digit growth in our annual sales volumes," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

He added that while the company built on its product campaigns, it has maintained its sharp focus on customer centricity, expanded customer touchpoints across the country and embraced innovative and impactful business solutions.

The automaker unveiled the Slavia sedan recently, and the premium mid-size sedan will further accelerate the company's sales growth, which has been ignited by Kushaq, Hollis stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

