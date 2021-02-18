Skoda reveals Kushaq sketches. New SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

Skoda reveals Kushaq sketches. New SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 05:37 PM IST
- The company has released two design sketches to give a preview of the new Kushaq
- The company claims that the design of the midsize SUV draws inspiration from the Skoda Vision concept car
Skoda recently announced that they will be introducing the Kushaq in India on 18 March. The company has now revealed sketches of the new car that will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The world premiere of the Skoda Kushaq will take place on 18 March 2021.
The company has released two design sketches to give a preview of the new Kushaq. The company claims that the design of the midsize SUV draws inspiration from the Skoda Vision concept car. As part of the India 2.0 product campaign, it is the first of four models from the ŠKODA and Volkswagen brands to be manufactured locally in India.
Going by the sketches, the SUV will get sharply cut two-part front headlights, which extend to the Skoda grille. The front bumper gets underride protection for a more sporty aesthetic.
The second sketch shows the rear of the new Kushaq. The Kushaq gets an elongated roof spoiler and a rugged rear diffuser in the bumper. The taillights of the midsize SUV feature the brand’s trademark crystalline structures, and the Skoda lettering appears in block capitals on the tailgate.
In terms of technology, the Skoda Kushaq and the other upcoming volume models are based on the locally developed and produced MQB-A0-IN platform.
According to the company, this already complies with the new, stricter safety and emission requirements in India. Skoda has also planned a 95% localisation level for the new vehicles. Currently, the technical development is being carried out at Skoda AuTechnology Centre in Pune.
