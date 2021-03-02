Skoda rolls out 2 millionth SUV from its plant in Europe

Skoda rolled out the two millionth sports utility vehicle (SUV) from the production line at Skoda Auto’s main plant in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic. The milestone vehicle was also the 250,000th Skoda Kamiq. The company has announced that the Skoda Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq SUV series amount to around 40% of all vehicles produced by the brand worldwide.

Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics, said: “The mark of two million SUVs produced, ‘made by ŠKODA’, is a powerful testament to our team’s great personal commitment and expertise. The milestone vehicle is also the 250,000th ŠKODA KAMIQ – which makes this production achievement a very special occasion for us."

In India, the car-maker is planning to enter a competitive segment with its latest SUV built for the market. The company will be introducing the new Skoda Kushaq later this month and it is expected to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, SUVs that are often featured in the top-selling SUV in India.

Skoda entered the SUV market with the launch of the Yeti in 2009. By the end of its manufacture in 2017, 685,500 units of the model had rolled off the production line. Skoda presented two more models in the same year: the Kodiaq and the Karoq. To date, the carmaker has produced approximately 593,600 units of the Skoda Kodiaq and 454,800 Karoq. In 2019, the Czech brand added the Skoda Kamiq to its model line-up.

In September last year, the brand revealed the all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV. It is the Czech car manufacturer’s first model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MEB electric car platform. The car provides up to 520 km of range, according to the company.

