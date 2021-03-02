Skoda rolls out 2 millionth SUV from its plant in Europe

Skoda entered the SUV market with the launch of the Yeti in 2009. By the end of its manufacture in 2017, 685,500 units of the model had rolled off the production line. Skoda presented two more models in the same year: the Kodiaq and the Karoq. To date, the carmaker has produced approximately 593,600 units of the Skoda Kodiaq and 454,800 Karoq. In 2019, the Czech brand added the Skoda Kamiq to its model line-up.

