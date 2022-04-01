The Skoda Auto India sales in March 2022 stood at 5,608 units. This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by the brand in its 2-decade history in India. Year-on-year, sales in March 2022 has increased almost five-fold, compared to the 1,159 units sold in March 2021. The previous high for Skoda Auto India was 4,923 cars recorded in June 2012.

Moreover, in Q1 2022, Skoda Auto India sold more cars than any quarter. Between January and March 2022, the brand sold 13,120 vehicles. In the same period in 2021, it sold 3,016 resulting in a growth of more than four-fold.

The implementation of the INDIA 2.0 project is providing great impetus, creating a positive impact across the entire range of products. Skoda Slavia, Kodiaq and Kushaq are the consistent performers for the brand followed by Octavia and the Superb in their respective segments; all factors contributing to the record sales of March 2022.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project is bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes – enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services that makes owning a ŠKODA a delightful experience. Despite the foreseeable challenges impacting the market sentiments in the short-term, we are confident that 2022 will be the biggest ever year for us in India. We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for ŠKODA AUTO globally."

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), registered Financial Year cumulative sales of 6,10,760 units in 2021-22 compared to 5,75,877 units in 2020-21 with a growth of 6.1%.

