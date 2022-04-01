Skoda sells 5,608 cars in March, Hyundai registers 6% y-o-y growth in FY21-22

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project is bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes – enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services that makes owning a ŠKODA a delightful experience. Despite the foreseeable challenges impacting the market sentiments in the short-term, we are confident that 2022 will be the biggest ever year for us in India. We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for ŠKODA AUTO globally."