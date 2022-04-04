Skoda Slavia has crossed the 10,000 bookings mark within a month of its official launch in India. Slavia was launched on February 28 in India. The newly launched sedan is among the driving force for the Czech automaker in the month of March 2022 followed by Kushaq. Skoda sold 5,608 units in March 2022.

Skoda Slavia comes with a 1.0 litre TSI engine starting at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia is available in three variants with an option of two transmissions and tops out at ₹ 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style variant with the six-speed torque converter automatic and sunroof option. A six-speed manual gearbox will also be available in the Slavia 1.0 TSI across all variants.

Skoda Slavia is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It sends 85 kW (115 Ps) of power and 178 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The TSI engine is rated for a fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to a 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

The sedan features up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Differential System for enhanced traction under cornering, and Multi Collision Brake prevents potential follow-on collisions in case of an accident and brings the car to a halt in a gradual, safe manner.

Other features like parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, Hill-Hold Control, Cruise Control, auto headlamps and wipers are also available.

It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Slavia comes equipped with 8-inch programmable digital cockpit. For the rear passengers with dual AC vents and dual USB ports to charge personal devices are available.

The Slavia 1.0 TSI comes in: a sedan exclusive of Crystal Blue, the Tornado Red exclusive to India, Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Carbon Steel.

