Skoda Slavia crosses 10,000 bookings within a month. Check features

Skoda Slavia comes with a 1.0 litre TSI engine starting at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia is available in three variants with an option of two transmissions and tops out at ₹ 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style variant with the six-speed torque converter automatic and sunroof option. A six-speed manual gearbox will also be available in the Slavia 1.0 TSI across all variants.