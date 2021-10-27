Skoda has revealed some crucial details about the upcoming sedan Slavia . The new sedan is the second product from the Czech company under the India 2.0 project after the launch of its SUV Kushaq.

The Skoda Slavia comes with the same engine options as the Kushaq SUV. Considering that car falls in the same India 2.0 project, potential buyers can expect a competitive price tag.

Engine Options

The mid-size premium sedan will be offered with a choice of two TSI engines.

The car will be offered with an entry-level 1.0-litre TSI engine that develops 115 PS from its three cylinders. The second engine option is a four-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI unit that can provide 150 PS power.

Both engines transfer their power to the front wheels. The 1.5-litre engine is offered with active cylinder technology (ACT). The ACT automatically shuts down two cylinders when the engine load is low, enhancing the fuel efficiency. The Slavia comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional for the 1.0-litre TSI while the 1.5-litre TSI can also be paired with a seven-speed DSG.

Safety features

The Skoda Slavia will get up to six airbags and numerous assistance systems. The new mid-size premium sedan comes with up to six airbags – for the driver and front passenger, as well as optional front side airbags and head curtain airbags.

Dimensions

The Slavia is 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide and has a height of 1,487 mm; the wheelbase measures 2,651 mm.

Thomas Schäfer, Skoda Auto CEO, said: “Following the successful launch of our compact SUV, the KUSHAQ, we are now upping the ante with this latest model, the ŠKODA SLAVIA. I feel confident this mid-size premium sedan will appeal to new customers in India. We are taking the next step towards achieving our ambitious goal of developing ŠKODA AUTO into the leading European car manufacturer in India."

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, explained: “With the new ŠKODA SLAVIA, we are continuing our model campaign under the INDIA 2.0 project. Following hard on the heels of the KUSHAQ – which is highly appreciated by Indian customers for its robust build, safety, high quality and excellent value for money – the SLAVIA will deliver on all these aspects and set new benchmarks for design and performance in its segment. Built in India for India and the world, our latest model illustrates the skills and expertise of our local engineers who contributed significantly to its development, in collaboration with the global team."

Zac Hollis, Brand Director Skoda Auto India, said: “With our new SLAVIA, we are launching a feature-rich vehicle that offers outstanding design, build quality, reliability and driving dynamics. The SLAVIA combines the benefits of a mid-size premium sedan with ŠKODA’s emotive design language, modern technology and state-of-the-art assistance systems."

