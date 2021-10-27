Skoda Slavia engine options, dimensions revealed ahead of launch. Check details

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, explained: “With the new ŠKODA SLAVIA, we are continuing our model campaign under the INDIA 2.0 project. Following hard on the heels of the KUSHAQ – which is highly appreciated by Indian customers for its robust build, safety, high quality and excellent value for money – the SLAVIA will deliver on all these aspects and set new benchmarks for design and performance in its segment. Built in India for India and the world, our latest model illustrates the skills and expertise of our local engineers who contributed significantly to its development, in collaboration with the global team."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}