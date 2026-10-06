Skoda Slavia facelift launched in India, starting at ₹10 lakh: Check new features, engines and more

Skoda Auto India launched the Slavia facelift on 6 October, with prices starting at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new midsize sedan receives an exterior facelift, additional features and a new eight-speed automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre TSI engine.

This is the first significant change to Slavia since it entered Indian markets in 2022. Skoda has kept the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, but has added features such as a 360-degree camera, larger screens and a rear-seat massage function. The sedan is up against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus.

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Skoda Slavia facelift price and variants The Slavia facelift comes in six trims: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. The price of the car ranges from ₹10 lakh to ₹18.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price has remained more or less the same as the outgoing model's, while the highest price has increased.

Variant 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic ₹ 10.00 lakh — — Classic+ ₹ 10.99 lakh ₹ 12.49 lakh — Signature ₹ 13.94 lakh ₹ 14.94 lakh — Sportline ₹ 14.34 lakh ₹ 15.34 lakh — Prestige ₹ 15.89 lakh ₹ 16.89 lakh ₹ 18.59 lakh Monte Carlo — ₹ 17.29 lakh ₹ 18.84 lakh Source: AutoCar

New 8-speed automatic gearbox

The updated Slavia features a refreshed look and dynamic design language, along with new technologies that further enhance comfort and convenience.

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The most significant mechanical modification is the new 1.0 TSI engine's eight-speed automatic with a torque converter. It's an upgrade to the previous six-speed auto. It is also offered with a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.1-litre turbo-petrol engine is claimed to produce approximately 115 hp and 178 Nm. The 1.5 TSI is available with 150hp, 250 Nm torque, a seven-speed automatic and a seven-speed DSG, which Škoda claims is a segment-first option.

More features and refreshed design Revised LED headlamps and tail lamps, sequential rear indicators, new alloy wheels and revised bumpers are the other features of the facelift. It has also been given two new exterior colours: Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige. Blacked-out elements, red accents and special badging on the Monte Carlo version.

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Škoda has launched the Slavia facelift in India.

The Slavia is now equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and an AI Companion with Google Cloud. The 360-degree area-view camera and rear-seat massage are also new features.

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Engine and safety The Slavia is still based on the MQB-A0-IN platform developed for India. The car features six airbags and electronic safety systems as standard, and the facelift will also feature a 360-degree camera. Rather than a panoramic sunroof, Skoda has decided to keep the sedan's single-pane sunroof.

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Škoda Auto India, said that the new-generation Slavia retains the same design and driving attributes, but with increased comfort, technology, and a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.