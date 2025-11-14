Skoda Slavia facelift leaked image was AI-created, confirms brand: 5 key takeaway

Skoda has been working on a facelift iteration of the Slavia. Test mules of the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift have been spotted multiple times and now, an image showing the car without any camouflage, which seemed the facelift version of the mid-size sedan that competes with rivals such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Virtus. However, the Czech car manufacturer has confirmed that the information is incorrect and the image is an AI-generated one.

No wonder, whoever made the AI-generated image of the Skoda Slavia facelift, it impressed many. It would be great, if the real Skoda Slavia facelift too comes following a similar design philosophy.

Here are the five key takeaways from the Skoda Slavia facelift.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Exterior If you look at the Skoda Slavia facelift's leaked image closely, the body lines on the side profile look entirely different from the current model. Most of the mid-cycle facelifts for any car model usually retain the same body panels, which indicates that the image was AI generated. Further, the Skoda brand emblem on the boot lid, as well as the brand logo on the rear wheel and the overall badging too look quite distorted, a common thing with majority of the AI generated images. The updated iteration of Skoda Slavia is expected to get some design changes, but not at the side profile. It would feature updated LED headlamps and LED taillights, while the grille too would be tweaked, as the spy shots suggest.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Interior The leaked image that has been generated using AI, doesn't show anything about the interior. However, the original facelift would come with a few changes inside the cabin. It is expected to receive updated upholstery and a few fresh features. Expect the sedan to receive features like a larger digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree surround view camera, an Electric Parking Brake (EPB) along with others.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Safety On the safety front, the 360-degree surround view camera and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold are expected to boost the mid-size sedan's safety quotient. Other safety features would include a Level 2 ADAS suite comprising adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and automated emergency braking. There will be features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESC as well.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Powertrain The Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to retain the same powertrain as the current model. It is expected to get power from a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, that is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Also, there would be a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine, capable of producing 148 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. The transmission options would include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.