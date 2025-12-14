Subscribe

Skoda Slavia facelift spotted testing in India ahead of 2026 launch: Expected design changes, features and more

Skoda is testing the Slavia facelift ahead of its expected 2026 launch. Spy images hint at refreshed front and rear styling, updated alloys, a revised cabin and the possible addition of Level 2 ADAS, while engine options are likely to remain unchanged.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated14 Dec 2025, 07:17 AM IST
From the side, the Slavia facelift could remain largely unchanged.
Skoda is reportedly preparing a mid-cycle update for the Slavia sedan, which currently ranks as the second best-selling car in its segment.

According to Rushlane, fresh spy images of the Slavia facelift, shared by automotive enthusiast Harsh Shah, offer early insight into the design and feature updates expected when the car launches in 2026.

Exterior

As per the publication, the test mule suggests changes at both the front and rear of the sedan. While Skoda could retain its familiar grille, the headlamps and LED daytime running lights appear to feature a revised design. Details remain partially hidden due to camouflage, but the fog lamp housings may look different from the current version. The lower air intake now seems to sport a more sculpted, three-dimensional pattern finished in piano black.

From the side, the Slavia facelift could remain largely unchanged. The overall silhouette stays intact, preserving its coupe-like roofline and sporty stance. The main visible update could be a fresh set of alloy wheels, as the test car was seen with blacked-out wheels featuring a new spoke design. Other elements, such as conventional door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated indicators and rounded wheel arches, appear to be carried over.

At the rear, the facelifted Slavia is expected to receive updated tail-lamps along with minor revisions to the bumper design. The boot lid shape and the placement of the number plate seem unchanged, suggesting Skoda is opting for evolutionary styling rather than a full redesign.

Also Read | Skoda Kushaq facelift launch likely in January 2026. Top 3 facts to know

Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the Slavia facelift could introduce a revised dashboard layout, alongside an updated touchscreen infotainment system and a refreshed digital instrument cluster. However, the biggest highlight is likely to be the addition of Level 2 ADAS.

Expected ADAS features may include lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with autonomous braking, blind spot detection, driver attention warning, high beam assist and safe exit alerts.

Also Read | Maruti Dzire to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 most affordable Bharat NCAP 5-star rated cars

Engine details

Under the bonnet, the Slavia facelift is expected to continue with the same powertrain options. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit delivers 150 PS and 250 Nm and comes mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic.

Intensifying segment competition

With the Hyundai Verna facelift also expected around 2026, competition in the midsize sedan segment is set to heat up further. The Volkswagen Virtus facelift is also due around the same time and is likely to mirror many of the updates planned for the Slavia.

 
 
