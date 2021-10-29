Skoda Auto has revealed the date when the new Slavia sedan will be revealed. The Slavia will be the second product after SUV Kushaq to be launched under the India 2.0 project by the Czech company.

The Skoda Slavia will be unveiled on 18 November, according to a media invite from the company.

Earlier this week, Skoda revealed some crucial details about the new car.

Engine Options

The mid-size premium sedan will be offered with a choice of two TSI engines.

The car will be offered with an entry-level 1.0-litre TSI engine that develops 115 PS from its three cylinders. The second engine option is a four-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI unit that can provide 150 PS power.

Both engines transfer their power to the front wheels. The 1.5-litre engine is offered with active cylinder technology (ACT). The ACT automatically shuts down two cylinders when the engine load is low, enhancing the fuel efficiency. The Slavia comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional for the 1.0-litre TSI while the 1.5-litre TSI can also be paired with a seven-speed DSG.

Safety features

The Skoda Slavia will get up to six airbags and numerous assistance systems. The new mid-size premium sedan comes with up to six airbags – for the driver and front passenger, as well as optional front side airbags and head curtain airbags.

Dimensions

The Slavia is 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide and has a height of 1,487 mm; the wheelbase measures 2,651 mm.

