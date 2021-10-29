Skoda Slavia unveil date announced. Check engine options, other details

Both engines transfer their power to the front wheels. The 1.5-litre engine is offered with active cylinder technology (ACT). The ACT automatically shuts down two cylinders when the engine load is low, enhancing the fuel efficiency. The Slavia comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional for the 1.0-litre TSI while the 1.5-litre TSI can also be paired with a seven-speed DSG.