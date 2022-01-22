Skoda Auto has announced the commencement of production of its premium mid-size sedan, the Skoda Slavia, from its plant in Chakan, Pune. Developed with a focus on the Indian market, the Slavia also marks the debut of an all-new sedan and the beginning of a new legacy for India and the world for Skoda Auto. Powered by a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol, making 85kW (115ps) and 110kW (150PS) respectively, the Slavia will come with a choice of either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic or 7-speed DSG transmission.

“The India 2.0 project is backed by investments of one billion euros to strengthen the long-term presence of Skoda and Volkswagen in the Indian subcontinent. The aim is to reach a combined market share of 5% by 2025," said the Czech auto major.

The Slavia comes in two TSI engine options; the 1.0-litre and the 1.5-litre trims. The 1.5-litre engine also comes with active cylinder technology (ACT), which automatically shuts down two cylinders when the engine load is low, enhancing fuel efficiency. It is paired with options that include the 7-speed DSG, 6-speed torque converter and 6-speed manual.

The Slavia comes protected by up to six airbags. The sedan also offers features such as Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors, and cruise control.

This sedan carries the bloodline of the Octavia and the Superb with signature elements of a Skoda sharply contoured, crease free lines and a wide, muscular stance which exudes power and grace.

The headlights and taillights are available with LED technology. Chrome plated design features, two-tone alloy wheels and the Skoda badge add the feel. The new metallic Crystal Blue and the Tornado Red paintwork are exclusives for the India 2.0 project.

The new Slavia’s infotainment screen measures up to 25.4 centimetres. It has circular air vents. Features such as ventilated front seats upholstered in leather are available for the top-end Style variant. A horizontal, colour contrasting decorative strip accentuates the width of the spacious interior and connects the circular side air vents.

