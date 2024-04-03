Skoda Superb makes a grand re-entry into Indian market with limited 100 units: Check all upgrades
Skoda Superb makes a grand return to Indian roads with a limited edition of 100 units. Priced at ₹54 lakh, the sedan features a powerful 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, luxurious interiors, and top-notch safety features.
In an eagerly anticipated return, Skoda Superb graces Indian roads once again, marking a triumphant comeback for the Czech auto giant. The premium sedan, priced at ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom), has been reintroduced to the Indian market after a year, following the implementation of stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms.